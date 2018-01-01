Justin Bieber's accuser: 'Celebrity does not give you license to use ‘N’ word'

The man accusing Justin Bieber of using racial slurs during an altercation is adamant the Sorry singer must be held accountable for his actions.

Rodney Tobias Cannon filed a lawsuit against the Canadian singer last week (begins04June18) claiming he used "racial epithets" against him during a fight after the 2016 NBA Finals in Cleveland.

According to a new statement made by Cannon's legal team, obtained by The Blast, the Love Yourself hitmaker has “a history of inappropriate behaviour” and used the “N-word” to insult and humiliate the Las Vegas businessman.

Continuing their pledge for compensation, they insist: “Mr. Bieber’s celebrity does not give him a license to use the ‘N’ word.”

And the statement scoffs at claims made by Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, who took to Twitter on Friday (08June18) to insist the allegations are nothing more than a publicity stunt to elicit money.

“This lawsuit was not filed for publicity," Cannon's attorneys maintain in the statement. "If that was the case, it would have been filed at the time the assault was first reported." They add that Cannon “justifiably believes that Mr. Bieber should be held accountable for his conduct.”

Sports enthusiast Cannon alleges that the Never Say Never singer "suddenly became irate" after he took a picture with the star at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland following the NBA Finals two years ago, “aggressively threatening harm to (Cannon) if the photograph was not deleted."

He claims a physical brawl ensued which left him seeking hospital treatment and insists Justin made “threatening communications in public in front of a number of people including the use of racial epithets.”

He is suing for compensation for mental and emotional injuries allegedly caused by the verbal and physical attack.

Bieber has not publicly responded since the filing of Cannon’s lawsuit.