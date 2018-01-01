NEWS Pete Davidson covers up tattoo of ex-girlfriend amid Ariana Grande engagement Newsdesk Share with :







Pete Davidson has appeared to cover up his tattoo tribute to ex-girlfriend Cazzie David as he enjoys a new relationship with rumoured fiancee Ariana Grande.



The Saturday Night Live star confirmed he had split from the writer and actress, the daughter of comedian Larry David, in May (18) after a two-year relationship, during which he got a tattoo of a girl with long, dark hair, like Cazzie's, surrounded by stars on the inside of his right forearm.



The funnyman went public with his romance with Ariana just weeks later, and has subsequently appeared to have erased his Cazzie tribute. In a video posted on Instagram over the weekend, Pete can be seen dancing topless, showing off his vast tattoo collection and a new solid block of tattoos on his right forearm, effectively covering up where the Cazzie one was. It is not known when he got the new artwork done.



The 24-year-old has already got new ink to celebrate his romance with the Problem singer, getting her initials on etched on his thumb and her trademark bunny ears mask behind his ear.



On Monday, it was reported that the couple had already got engaged after a whirlwind romance. According to TMZ.com, the comedian paid $93,000 (£69,500) for a huge pear-shaped diamond from New York jeweller Greg Yuna, aka Mr. Flawless, to give to Ariana, also 24.



They have not explicitly confirmed the news, but Ariana was seen wearing the three-carat sparkler in a picture posted to Instagram and when she posed for photographs with fans at Disneyland on Monday evening. She also told fans on Twitter she was "so happy" and "excited".



At the start of June, Cazzie, who is on safari, took to Instagram and wrote, "Been in Africa, what’d I miss ??" and on Tuesday, she shared a snap showing her holding a glass of wine. In the caption, she added, "Came to wine country a person, leaving a human bottle of wine."



Another of Pete's ex-girlfriends, stand-up comedian Carly Aquilino, appeared to react to the engagement news on Monday by sharing a screengrab of a text message from a friend saying, "I know I'm the 9 billionth person to text you about this, but... I can't." Beside it, Carly added, "My day in a text message".

