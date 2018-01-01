NEWS Dua Lipa tweets about love after boyfriend is caught dancing with mystery woman Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa has posted cryptic tweets about love and letting go of "toxic people" after her boyfriend Isaac Carew was caught getting cosy with a mystery woman in a club.



In video footage obtained by The Sun Online, the model and chef, who reportedly rekindled his relationship with the New Rules singer in January (18), can be seen dancing closely with another woman on the dancefloor of G-A-Y Late nightclub in London.



The clip shows him holding the woman's waist and her placing her hands around his neck as they sway to the music together. Other footage also shows them having a conversation on the dancefloor while One Kiss, Dua's collaboration with Calvin Harris, plays in the background, while a picture appears to show him going in for a smooch.



The video was published on Tuesday (12Jun18), the same day the 22-year-old singer posted a series of cryptic tweets about love and learning to let go of toxic people.



"You should keep your friends and loved ones close, trust your gut and go with your instinct," she wrote. "Never let go of the people that are nothing but honest with you, that have ur best interest at heart with no strings attached. Love them with everythin you have bc (because) they deserve the world (sic).



"Love is the most wonderful thing in the world. Dont be afraid to love with all youve got. When it doesnt go your way its not the end it just builds you up for your perfect future. It’s waiting for you (sic)."



She also replied to a fan who said she was scared of letting people go, even if they weren't good for her, writing, "Oh my darling I think a bigger fear is allowing yourself to stay around toxic people for too long."



On Monday, Dua shared a picture of Carew's silhouette on Instagram and wrote, "From the archives. Malibu. January 2015."



The Hotter Than Hell star first split from him in February 2017 after dating for two years. They recently confirmed reports they had got back together, following her break-up from musician Paul Klein, when they were pictured enjoying several dates in May.

