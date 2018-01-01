Beyonce and JAY-Z gig tickets given away to fans

Beyonce and JAY-Z tickets were reportedly given away in a U.K. car park to fill empty seats.
The couple kicked off their 48-date On The Run II tour in Cardiff, Wales last week - four years after their first joint On The Run tour.
However, according to editors at British newspaper The Sun, the superstar couple still have thousands of unsold tickets for their run of U.K. dates. As a result, large sections of seating in the stadium venues are reportedly empty ahead of their shows.
And several fans took to Twitter to share that free tickets were being given away outside their concert in Glasgow, Scotland, while others claimed they were offered free upgrades.
"If you are near Hampden Park go to the main parking lot they are giving out free tickets for the Beyoncé & Jay Z concert because of empty seats," one Beyonce fan wrote on Twitter. "Met Beyonce's security in work and he's offered me free tickets for tonight," another tweeted.
While on Instagram, fan account beyonce._b shared a picture of the stadium's empty seats, accompanied by the caption: "Flop". One Twitter user retweeted it, and in the caption wrote: "The concert rate was empty. They knew the concert wasn't going to sell out and already had curtains set up before the show to cover the empty sections."
Tickets range in cost from $68 (£51) to $633 (£475) for a VIP standing pass in the Club Carter section nearest the floating stage.
Hundreds of seats reportedly remain available for Wednesday evening's concert at Manchester's Etihad Stadium and for the 66,000-capacity London Stadium on Saturday.
Only nine out of the remaining 46 dates in Europe and North America have sold out.
WENN has contacted a representative for Beyonce and Jay-Z for comment.
Meanwhile, the mother of three has continued her tradition of carrying out good deeds while on the road.
The Formation singer donated eight pairs of shoes specially made for her dance crew, and a baby's crib, to the John O'Byrne Foundation, a charity which helps sick children, during their stop in Scotland.
