Diplo jokes about going 'full Pusha T' on Zedd

Diplo has joked about launching a full-scale musical attack on rival DJ Zedd if he fails to shut down his Twitter account after reigniting their feud online.

Zedd hit headlines on Monday (11Jun18) when he retweeted an expletive-laden post by Moldovan DJ Max Vangeli, who had called Diplo out as a "clown a** b**ch" for blanking him while he was supporting the dance superstar at a recent show in Hong Kong.

Agreeing with Vangeli, the Russian-German producer commented, "100% truth," before having second thoughts about the tweet and deleting the message.

However, his post had already started to stir controversy, and after reading a Billboard news report about the Zedd criticism on Tuesday (12Jun18), Diplo brushed off the renewed feud by mocking The Middle star's 2016 commercial for M&M's candy.

"Come on @billboard I need some spicier beef," Diplo remarked. "I already put this guy in a coffin two years ago when he made a song with a Walgreens (pharmacy) or a tampon company or whatever it was ."

The Lean On hitmaker, who had previously slated Zedd's True Colors album in 2015, then discovered he had been blocked from viewing the 28-year-old's Twitter page, and likened their fall out to that of rappers Pusha T and Drake, who recently became engaged in a war of words in rival songs.

"I'm gonna give @Zedd 24 hours to delete his Twitter account or im going full Pusha T on him (sic)," Diplo tweeted.

He then shared a photo Zedd had previously posted of himself wearing a red hoodie with mouse ears, which he had captioned, "The rumors are true. I am Mickey Mouse."

"The Story of Zeddidon," quipped Diplo, suggesting he would use the cheesy picture as the cover art for his lyrical attack, just like Pusha T did with an old image of Drake in blackface for his The Story of Adidon diss track.

Rocker Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff's boyfriend, quickly weighed in on the dispute, offering up his vocal services to Diplo.

"I'll feature," he replied to Diplo's tweet.

Zedd has yet to respond to his musical nemesis, but Diplo has reached out to Vangeli to apologise for the backstage snub which sparked the new Twitter feud.

"@maxvangeli sorry bro when you asked for my autograph in Hong Kong I honestly thought you were just a fan I didn't know you had also played the show really early, my bad (sic)," he wrote. "Good luck with everything !"