Meek Mill's request for new judge denied by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Meek Mill has temporarily lost his bid to remove the judge overseeing his probation violation case.

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker spent five months in prison before his release in April (18), after lawmakers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania overturned Judge Genece Brinkley's decision to keep him locked up for violating his probation, linked to a 2008 drug and gun bust.

His punishment was widely considered overly harsh and Brinkley was accused of waging a personal vendetta against him.

Meek's lawyers have been working to remove the judge from the case and vacate the original conviction, claiming the arresting officer was named as part of a local police corruption scandal. However, judges at Pennsylvania's Supreme Court have now temporarily denied the rapper's request to remove Brinkley, but they have left the door open for Meek to file another motion at his court hearing on 18 June (18).

"We remain hopeful that the overwhelming amount of evidence in this case - and the Philadelphia District Attorney's backing - will prompt Judge Brinkley to grant Meek a new trial, failing which we will promptly pursue all appellate remedies available to right this terrible injustice," the rapper's lawyer Joe Tacopino tells TMZ.

The prosecutors in Williams' original case filed a request for a new trial last month (May18).

"In light of recent disclosures regarding this officer's misconduct, the Commonwealth is not able to stand behind the credibility of his trial testimony at this time," a document obtained by the website last month (May18) read. "Accordingly, the Commonwealth concedes that a new trial is necessary."