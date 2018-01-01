Lily Allen: 'I can really recommend divorce'

Lily Allen has joked that she would "recommend divorce to everyone" because she's worked out a perfect childcare arrangement with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.



The Smile hitmaker got married to the property developer, the father of her daughters Ethel, six, and Marnie, five, in 2011, and confirmed during a recent talk show appearance that they had finalised their divorce and were sharing joint custody of their children.



The singer sat down for an interview on U.K. TV show Lorraine on Tuesday (12Jun18) and joked that she would recommend the process because their week-on, week-off arrangement works out well with her schedule.



"I do a week on and week off. In terms of my work, it's perfect," she said. "I can really recommend divorce to everyone! When I'm working in the studio, it's when Sam has the kids, and when I have the kids, I'm mum. It has worked out."



The 33-year-old, who released new album No Shame earlier in June, admitted that when she was working on her 2014 record Sheezus, it was hard being away from her daughters.



"I was spending long periods away, late nights, tour buses and a rock and roll lifestyle. It was tough," she confessed. "When you are waking up in the middle of nowhere and you've missed five FaceTimes (video calls) from your little ones."



In the candid interview, Lily, who previously revealed she suffered with an eating disorder when she was younger, opened up about her former struggles with her diet.



"I didn't eat. I used to sleep for days, so that I didn't eat. My relationship with my body was not great in my 20s," she recalled. "I think I presented myself in quite a defiant way and I didn't want to care. But it felt like people came down on me three times as hard because of that. It was juggling the 'I don't careness' with 'I do care'."

