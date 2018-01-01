NEWS Ed Sheeran waxwork unveiled in London Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Ed Sheeran has finally been immortalised in wax for the Madame Tussauds museum in London.



The Perfect singer's waxwork was unveiled on Tuesday (12June18) in a special breakfast held at Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium - a café in London's Shoreditch, and home to a number of cats - as a nod to the Brit's love of furry animals.



Dressed in a blue and black check shirt, dark jeans and blue high-top trainers, the figure captures the 27-year-old's laid-back aesthetic and relaxed manner.



Celebrating other key characteristics of the Brit Award winner, Ed's ginger-haired wax counterpart holds a trusty guitar in his hands poised to entertain, and a detailed tattoo of a cat is visible on one arm.



“Ed Sheeran is undoubtedly one of the biggest musicians of our time and with his sold-out tour about to hit Wembley this week, it felt like there was no better time to launch his figure here at Madame Tussauds London," the museum's general manager Edward Fuller told British newspaper The Evening Standard. “And knowing what a pet lover he is, launching the figure at London’s renowned cat café felt like something the man himself would surely approve of.”



The waxwork, set to be on display at the attraction from 19 June, is the artist's second, the museum's New York outpost installed a version of the ginger crooner three years ago.



The unveiling comes just days before the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker takes to the stage at Wembley Stadium to play to sell-out crowds over four nights as part of his global Divide Tour.



The British superstar's third global tour, this time in support of his third studio album Divide, is set to wrap in Atlanta, in November following a successful year and a half run.

