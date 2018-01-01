Ariana Grande appears to confirm Pete Davidson engagement rumours

Ariana Grande has appeared to confirm she's engaged to Pete Davidson in a series of tweets to fans.

The Problem singer went public with her romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian in May (18), and rumours began swirling that they had got engaged after just weeks of dating on Monday (11May18) after she was spotted wearing a sparkler on her ring finger in a photo she posted on Instagram.

The couple has not explicitly confirmed the reports, but Ariana appeared to do so when she responded to a fan who told the 24-year-old she hoped Pete knew he was marrying her fanbase too.

"HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED (sic)," she wrote, and she told another fan she was "crying" after they referred to her as "Mrs. Davidson" in a tweet.

The No Tears Left to Cry star, who split from rapper Mac Miller shortly before she struck up a relationship with the funnyman, responded to a series of fan tweets on Monday night, telling a couple of fans "I love you" after they said she deserved to be happy.

"i know. i love u so f**kin much. hi. i'm so happy. and excited (sic)," she continued to write to one of those followers, after they said she could trust her fans.

Another wrote, "Ariana's wedding would outsell the royal wedding," referring to the nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in May, and the singer jokingly told the fan to "stfu", meaning "shut the f**k up".

She also posted a series of video clips on her Instagram Story which seemed to show her and Pete, 24, on a rollercoaster ride at night.

Like Ariana, he is also coming out a recent break-up - he split with Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, earlier this year.