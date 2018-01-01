NEWS Ellie Goulding moving to New York to live with art dealer beau Newsdesk Share with :







Ellie Goulding is reportedly moving to the U.S. to be with her art dealer boyfriend Caspar Jopling.



According to The Sun, the Burn singer has been quietly dating Caspar, who lives and works in New York at auction house Sotheby's, for 18 months.



Ellie has been spending large amounts of time in the city, staying with the British nephew of art dealer Jay Jopling.

And after months of transatlantic travel, the 31-year-old is reportedly ready to make a commitment to move across the pond to be with her beau.



“Ellie has found someone she can be comfortable with and this is just the next step in their relationship," a source told the British publication. "They are really sweet together.”



She began dating Caspar, 24, who attended exclusive British public school Eton College and represented the British Olympics youth team at rowing, after a brief romance with the Beckhams’ bodyguard Bobby Rich.



They were first pictured together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 'All Hallows' Eve' benefit, last October, months before she reportedly introduced him to her friends at a karaoke night out in London's Mayfair.



Ellie's producer Jax Jones appeared to confirm the singer's impending move, after revealing he will be heading to New York to continue work on her fourth album, which is expected to be released later this year.



“She came and took two days to hang with us," Jax told The Sun. "We’re planning to exchange the favour and go out to New York to work with her for a week."



In a recent interview, Ellie hinted she'd finally found love, as she discussed the difficulties of maintaining a relationship while touring.



"I thought for a long time that I could never really take the time to nurture a relationship because I’m never around," the Pantene ambassador told The Guardian in April. "I haven’t been touring for the past year, so I think this is the first time I’ve realised what it’s like to be in a relationship and learn to be with someone. It also helps when you find someone who is very special and understands your job."

