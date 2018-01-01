Pusha T still isn't buying Drake's 'blackface' explanation

Rapper Pusha T refuses to accept Drake's explanation for dressing up in blackface for an old photoshoot, despite insisting he is putting the feud to rest.

The Trouble on My Mind star recently unearthed an old picture of Drake from 2007, and used it as the cover art for The Story of Adidon, his second diss track aimed at the Canadian MC following the release of Infrared, from his latest album Daytona.

Drake addressed the controversial image in a lengthy Instagram post last month (May18), explaining the photoshoot was created to highlight the challenges facing black actors in Hollywood.

"This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast...," he wrote. "This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors had not changed much."

Pusha wasn't satisfied with the statement, and subsequently insisted he needed more answers, but in a chat with Vanity Fair last week (ends08Jun18), he declared their rap rivalry was "all over".

"I'm ready to be back to the music for real," he told the publication. "Just feeding my (fan) base, that's it. That's the most important thing to me at all times."

However, it seems he isn't quite ready to let go of his criticism for Drake, after revisiting the blackface photos in a new interview with GQ.

"See, I don't know (if I believe him)," Pusha said. "I just know that me being a black man, that (blackface) is something I'm totally against. I'm just like, 'How could you be that comfortable (in blackface), ever?' Just for me, there's no way that's ever comfortable."

Reminded of Drake's reasoning for the shoot, he responded, "That's not an explanation that I would accept."

Drake has yet to comment on Pusha T's remarks.