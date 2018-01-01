Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted getting cozy in Florida

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have sparked reconciliation rumours after they were spotted vacationing together in Florida over the weekend (08-10Jun18).

The Baby hitmaker and Hailey split in 2016, but they were seen getting cozy in Miami.

In one picture published online, Hailey is seen helping Justin dry off on the balcony of their hotel room, and according to Us Weekly sources, the couple was spotted together at a VOUS church conference and dinner at Casa Tua and the LIV nightclub on Saturday (09Jun18) night.

"(They) were being very flirty and dancing on each other (while) holding hands," a source tells the magazine. "Justin (put) his arm around Hailey throughout the night. (They) didn't shy away from the crowd or onlookers."

The 24-year-old and Hailey's vacation come a month after the model was linked to another Canadian singer - Shawn Mendes.

She denied the romance rumours in May (18), insisting the Stitches singer was "super-lovely" but she was "single" following a reported date night at the Met Gala.

She recently revealed she had become friends with Justin again.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," she told the The Sunday Times. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was.

"We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that... We just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

Meanwhile, Justin was most recently linked to his on/off girlfriend Selena Gomez, but they split in May.