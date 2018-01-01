Swollen vocal cords bring Demi Lovato's U.K. tour to a halt

Demi Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me World Tour has hit another snag and the singer has pulled out of a second U.K. show.

The Cool For the Summer star is nursing swollen vocal cords and has been forced to scrap a Birmingham show on Tuesday night (12Jun18).

The news comes 24 hours after she cancelled a concert in London.

"I’m literally gutted that I have to postpone this next show in Birmingham," she wrote in a tweet to fans. "I’ve never had to miss shows due to my vocal chords or being sick in my LIFE."

She went on to explain that if she didn't obey her doctors she could "potentially have to cancel the rest of my tour".

The concert in London has been rescheduled for 25 July (18), but there's currently no plans to slot the Birmingham show into her ongoing tour. She has three more dates on the U.K. leg of her tour before she heads to mainland Europe for a show in Amsterdam, Netherlands on 18 June (18).

It is not clear at this stage if any other shows will be affected by Demi's illness.

Earlier this year (18), the singer had to scrap her South American dates due to "production issues".

Eight dates on the tour will now take place in September and November (18), while three shows in Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama have been scrapped.

Confirming the news on 10 April (18), Demi tweeted: "I’m absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today... due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates. Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I’m devastated we had to remove those shows."

Now, the South American dates will begin in Mexico City on 20 September (18).