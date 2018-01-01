Nick Jonas takes 'girlfriend' Priyanka Chopra to family wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's romance is getting serious - the pop star took his date to a family wedding at the weekend.

The 25-year-old Jealous singer took his 35-year-old girlfriend to New Jersey to attend his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, where they were spotted arriving arm-in-arm.

The rumoured couple, who played down speculation they were dating when they showed up to the 2017 Met Gala in New York together, have now embarked on a real relationship, according to multiple reports.

The former Bollywood-turned-Baywatch star was spotted hanging with the singer on a boat with friends over America's Memorial Day weekend last month (May18), and was pictured cuddling up to him in a group photograph, while they also attended a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game together on 26 May (18), when they were clocked holding hands.

Priyanka recently laughed off a romance with the 25-year-old pop star, insisting they simply shared an agent and were friends, and claimed they went to the Met Gala together as they were both wearing Ralph Lauren.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel recently asked the 35-year-old if she was dating the singer, and she responded, "We were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like 'Hey, you wanna go together?' And I was like 'Yeah, OK, let's go together'. It ended up working out."

Nick is no stranger to high profile romances - he was previously linked to actresses Kate Hudson and Lily Collins following his 2015 split from beauty queen Olivia Culpo, while his other exes include Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.