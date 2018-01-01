Willow Smith panicked after walking in on her parents having sex

Willow Smith once "ran away" in a panic after walking in on her parents having sex.

The 17-year-old daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed her introduction to sex was a little too close to home during the latest episode of the family's Red Table Talk series on Facebook.

Sitting down with her mother on the show, the Whip My Hair singer said, "My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and daddy", prompting a shocked Jada to gasp, "When the hell did you walk in on us?"

Her daughter explained it was during a family vacation to Aspen, Colorado, when she got up in the middle of the night to get some juice.

"I was going downstairs... and I saw for a little moment and I ran away," she said. "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?' The room, it was dark. You know what I'm saying? It was silhouetted."

It's not the first time Willow has shocked Jada on the show - the teen also confessed she had self-harmed during the height of her fame in 2010, when she was just 10.

"I would have to say I honestly feel like I lost my sanity at one point," she told her mum. "It was after that whole Whip My Hair thing, and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this grey area of 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?'

"After the tour and the promotion and all of that... they (record label bosses) wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, 'I'm not gonna do that'. After all of that kind of settled down, and it was, like, a lull, I was listening to a lot of dark music and it was just so crazy, and I was just plunged into this black hole and I was, like, cutting myself and doing crazy things... I honestly felt like I was experiencing so much emotional pain but my physical circumstances weren't reflecting that."

A visibly upset Jada explained she had no idea.