Avicii laid to rest

DJ Avicii has been laid to rest at a private funeral in Stockholm, Sweden.

The electronic dance music superstar's family members announced they would be keeping his funeral private "in the presence of the people who were closest" to him following his death in April (18), and on Sunday (10Jun18) he was laid to rest at Skogskyrkogarden cemetery.

Following the memorial, Avicii's close friend, Jesse Waits, took to social media to post a picture of the funeral's order of service.

News of the funeral comes a day after Avicii's death certificate was reportedly released, but it did not list his cause of death. According to TMZ, his name, Tim Bergling, and date of birth were also redacted on the death certificate.

Avicii's family previously suggested the late DJ was trying to find "peace" before his death, but his nearest and dearest have not released any details about his passing.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," a statement read. "An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness."

"He could not go on any longer," the statement continued. "He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight..."