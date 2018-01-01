NEWS Meghan Trainor thanks gay fans for supporting her after Pulse nightclub massacre Newsdesk Share with :







Meghan Trainor has thanked her LGBT fans for helping her through one of the toughest gigs on the night after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.



As aides scrambled to try to persuade Meghan to cancel her Washington, D.C. Pride appearance, she insisted the show must go on.



In a new 'love letter' to her gay fans as part of Billboard's Gay Pride Month celebrations, the All About That Bass singer writes: "I will never forget June 12, 2016. The day after the unspeakable tragedy that was the Pulse Nightclub Shooting in Orlando. My team and I were driving from New York City to Washington, DC where I was scheduled to headline DC pride that evening.



"There were a lot of thoughts and opinions on whether or not I should perform that evening due to safety concerns - but for me it was never a question. The LGBTQ community have been some of my biggest fans since I came onto the scene a few years ago. They have been nothing but loyal and supportive of me throughout my career and I was NOT going to let them down and not show up.



"We came together that night in a way that I didn’t know was possible, and it was a moment that I will never forget. Love won. We sang for the angels we lost in Orlando and we celebrated the lives that we all are so lucky to be able to lead every day.



"To the entire LGBTQ community, I love you with all of my heart, I appreciate you endlessly and I support you with all that I have and believe in. I am there for you as you have been for me."

