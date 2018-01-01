NEWS BRITs Critics’ Choice winner Jorja Smith leads new chart entries Newsdesk Share with :







Jorja Smith celebrates her 21st birthday today (June 11), and could be in for an incredible present on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



In today’s Official Chart Update, the BRITs Critics’ Choice winner opens at Number 3 with her debut album Lost & Found, the highest charting new entry at the midweek stage. Should she hold or improve on her position, Jorja will continue the run of form of past Critics’ Choice winners – all have charted within the Top 3 with their debut albums.



The Greatest Showman soundtrack could claim its 19th non-consecutive week at Number 1, currently the highest-selling across physical and digital, and streaming formats, while George Ezra’s former chart-topper Staying at Tamara’s is set to rebound to Number 2.



Following in the footsteps of Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison, The Beach Boys have teamed up with the RPO; The Beach Boys with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is new at Number 4, while Lily Allen could collect her fourth Top 5 album with No Shame (5).



Poldark actress Eleanor Tomlinson could earn a Top 10 placing with her debut album Tales From Home, currently at Number 8, while Steps’ live album Party on the Dancefloor: Live from SSE Arena Wembley is just outside the Top 10 at 11.



Kids See Ghosts, the new collective made up of Kanye West & Kid Cudi, start at Number 13 midweek with their self-titled debut album, plus Tremonti are also on for a Top 20 placing with A Dying Machine, potentially their highest charting record to date at 14.



A deluxe reissue of Mansun’s former Number 1 album Attack of the Grey Lantern from 1997 sees the album make a potential return to the Top 40 at Number 18, one slot ahead of Gruff Rhys’ Babelsburg at 19, a possible second Top 40 entry for the Super Furry Animals star.



Finally, 1,2, Kung Fu!, the debut album from Welsh group Boy Azooga has fought its way to Number 23 so far this week, and former Spandau Ballet lead Tony Hadley places at Number 29 at the midway stage of the week with new solo album Howling at the Moon.

