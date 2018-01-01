Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie battle it out for Number 1

Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie are locked in an incredibly close race for Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart. Book Anne-Marie tickets through our trusted official partner Ticketmaster
.
As things stand on today’s Official Chart Update, Jess Glynne’s latest single I’ll Be There is leading the way and on course to become her seventh Number 1. If it holds, Jess will extend her record for the most chart-toppers by a British female artist.
However, Jess has strong competition from Clean Bandit - their latest track Solo ft. Demi Lovato is less than 1,000 combined sales and streams behind. Anne-Marie is also in with a shot at chart glory this week; 2002 is less than 300 combined sales behind Solo.
George Ezra’s Shotgun is set to climb again for a fifth consecutive week, so far up from 8 to Number 4, and Cardi B’s I Like It ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin lifts from 13 to Number 9, potentially earning the rapper her first UK Top 10 as a headliner.
Liam Payne and J Balvin’s Familiar is on the cusp of the Top 10, up seven spots to 11, Years & Years’ If You’re Over Me leaps seven places to 12, and Selena Gomez’s Back To You from the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack hops from 23 to 13.
A$AP Rocky’s Praise The Lord (Da Shine) ft. Skepta zooms 19 places to Number 20, potentially his highest-charting single yet, M-22’s First Time ft. Medina climbs ten places to 21, and 5 Seconds Of Summer are on the climb with their latest track Youngblood, so far up 11 places midweek to Number 26.
Further down, BRITs Critics’ Choice winner Jorja Smith is set for this week’s highest new entry with Blue Lights (38), and Jonas Blue could be scoring his fifth Top 40 single this week; Rise ft. Jack & Jack is currently up seven spots to 40.