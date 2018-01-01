NEWS Taylor Swift plays the other woman in Sugarland video Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Sugarland have enlisted Taylor Swift to star in their new video for song Babe.



The Shake It Off hitmaker co-wrote the song with Train frontman Pat Monahan and also penned the concept for the video.



In the promo, Swift plays a woman who is having an affair with singer Jennifer Nettles' husband, who is portrayed by Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh. It is set in the 1960s and features Routh pursuing Swift as Nettles stays home as a housewife. The video illustrates the affair until the end, when Routh is seen leaving Swift's house to return home, where he finds his clothes on the front lawn and the locks changed.



Nettles is then seen removing her wedding ring.



"It's like a summer blockbuster, except it's a video," Sugarland's Kristian Bush told HollywoodLife before the videos premiere on Sunday (10Jun18).



"It's like a movie." Nettles added. "(It is) very cinematic."



Earlier this year (18), the duo opened up about working with Swift on the track, insisting the collaboration was a perfect fit.



"This collaboration is the perfect combination of mutual admiration for each other and mutual admiration for great songs," a statement from Jennifer in April, when the single was released, read. "As artists, we really see the world through a similar lens...



"We've never put someone else's song on a Sugarland record, but we were immediately interested in Babe the first time we heard it! This one really felt like it belonged so we saved it for the final afternoon of our recording session; a special time for us."

