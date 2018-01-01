Kanye West's team loses to Kardashian clan on Celebrity Family Feud

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian lost a game of Celebrity Family Feud against her mother and siblings on Sunday night (10Jun18).

The rapper and reality TV star, who are huge fans of the quiz show, recruited Kanye's relatives Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza and Ricky Anderson to play for Team West, and they faced off against Kim's mother Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo Shannon, sister Khloe Kardashian, half-sister Kendall Jenner, cousin Cici Bussey and good friend Jonathan Cheban, in the episode, which was taped in February.

Both teams had to guess the most popular answers to a variety of questions to win $25,000 (£19,000) for their chosen charity, the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, and at times the competition got heated, with Khloe refusing to shake Kim's hand at the centre podium and calling her a liar, and Kanye calling for the Kardashian team to be disqualified for conferring with each other when they weren't supposed to.

Kendall scored points and made both teams erupt into laughter when she was asked, "If you had a wild party and everybody's naked, who is someone you would hate to see show up?" and she replied, "Donald Trump", referring to the U.S. leader Kanye is a big supporter of.

As the Kardashian team won the competition, Khloe and Kendall were selected to play the Fast Money round to win the cash, but decided to give the opportunity to Kanye and Kim as they are such big fans of the show and were supporting the same charity.

Host Steve Harvey was forced to stop the clock during the round when he asked the reality star, "How sexy are you compared to the people you work with?" and was stunned when she responded with, "10" without hesitation. Kanye also wanted to give "10" for the same question, but had to change his answer to "five" as they couldn't repeat answers. The duo managed to score over 200 points and won the prize money.

Kim took to Twitter while the show aired to praise how happy it made Kanye, writing, "Kanye has a permanent smile on his face during this whole Family Feud episode."