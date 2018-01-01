NEWS Stage stars push for equality during emotional Tony Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Emotions ran high during the Tony Awards on Sunday (10Jun18) as stars took the stage to promote social change.



The 72nd ceremony, held at Radio City Musical Hall in New York, began on a comedic note with hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban performing a light-hearted medley. But the tone of the evening shifted as equality became the theme of the annual prizegiving.



Andrew Garfield picked up the first award of the night for Best Actor in a Play for his role in Angels in America. In an emotional speech, he shared that being part of the production, in which he plays a gay man with AIDS, was the "profound privilege of his life." He also dedicated the honour to "the countless LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) people who have fought and died for the right to live and love as we are created to."



Another member of the show's cast, Nathan Lane, picked up the Best Featured Actor in a Play accolade. During his acceptance speech, he tearfully thanked his partner of 18 years, Devlin Elliott, and took note of the issues same-sex couples still face.



"I am standing here because Tony (Kushner) wrote one of the greatest plays of the 20th Century, and it is still speaking to us as powerfully as ever in the midst of such political insanity," he said as he choked up.



Angels in America, the show to receive the most nominations in the history of the awards, was also named Best Revival of a Play.



Meanwhile, The Band's Visit, about Egyptian musicians performing in Israel, picked up a string of honours - including Best Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Ari'el Stachel.



"Both of my parents are here tonight," Stachel said tearfully in a touching revelation. "I have avoided so many events with them for so many years of my life. I pretended that I was not a Middle-Eastern person. And after 9/11, it was very, very difficult for me, and so I concealed and I missed so many special events with them. And they're looking at me right now and I can't believe it."



In another standout moment, theatre veteran Patti LuPone shed a light on the importance of women being properly represented on stage.



"Artists must continue to find the courage to be society's moral compass," LuPone urged.



However, the portion of the night that moved the audience to tears was a dedication to Melody Herzfeld, a drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who sheltered 65 of her students as a shooter opened fire throughout the Florida school. The victims of the tragedy, known as the Parkland shooting, were given a tribute by the school's choir, who performed a rousing rendition of Seasons of Love from Rent. Released in 1994, the show famously promotes equality.



The full list of winners for the 2018 Tony Awards are:



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit

Best Musical: The Band's Visit

Best Revival of a Musical: Once on This Island

Best Play: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Best Revival of a Play: Angels in America

Best Original Score: David Yazkbek, The Band's Visit

Best Direction of a Musical: David Cromer, The Band's Visit

Best Leading Actress in a Play: Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Best Scenic Design for a Musical: David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Scenic Design for a Play: Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Nathan Lane, Angels in America

Best Book of a Musical: The Band's Visit, Itamar Moses

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Best Choreography: Justin Peck, Carousel

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women

Best Orchestrations: Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play: Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Best Sound Design in a Play: Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Sound Design in a Musical: Kai Harada, The Band's Visit



Special Tony Award

John Leguizamo

Bruce Springsteen, Springsteen on Broadway

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre: Sara Krulwich, Bessie Nelson and Ernest Winzer Cleaners

2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Award: Melody Herzfeld, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School



Non-televised

Best Costume Design of a Play: Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit

Regional Theatre Tony Award: La MaMa E.T.C.

