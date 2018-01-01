Eminem criticised for using gunshot sound effects at music festival

Eminem is facing criticism for using the sound of gunshots during his performance at the 2018 Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee on Saturday (09Jun18).

The rapper was performing his song Kill You, off his 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP, and during the track, what sounds like gunshots can be heard.

Following the performance, many attendees took to social media and posted videos of audience members screaming and ducking when the sound effects went off.

"I hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder), it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w (with) the shot gun sound effect," social media star Andrea Russett wrote on Twitter. "I have grown up loving eminem and his music but i was extremely triggered to the point of tears (sic)."

"To hear a gun shot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute, or amusing," she added. "this is the sad reality that we are living. this is not funny or even something to be joked about (sic)."

However, many fans came to his defence, insisting he has ended the song with the same sound effects for several years.

"Eminem has ended Kill You with the gun shot effects for (at least) 6 years now and this is the first time someone ever complains," one Twitter user replied.

"So apparently Eminem is performing at Bonnaroo right now and a bunch of younger people are losing their s**t because his set included realistic gunshot sound effects," another added. "I dunno (sic) what song(s) it was from, but it sounds to me like a bunch of people became Eminem fans post 2002."

Russett's complaints follow the 2017 shooting massacre at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas and the 2017 bombing at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert.