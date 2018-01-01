Kanye West and Kid Cudi hold star-studded listening party

Kanye West and Kid Cudi held a star-studded listening party for their new album, Kids See Ghosts.

The 41-year-old rapper threw the ranch-themed event in Santa Clarita, California, on Thursday (07Jun18) to debut his new collaborative project.

His wife Kim Kardashian was at Kanye's side as he partied at the bash, which was held hours before his birthday.

Guests including new couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Courtney Love, Lena Waithe, RZA, Travis Barker, Damon Dash and YG, munched on freshly grilled burgers, fries, macaroni and cheese, greens and multiple open bars featuring Hennessey cocktails, according to People.

The attendees were reportedly instructed to meet at car parks over an hour away in Hollywood, and were then driven to the top-secret location on large white buses.

Merchandise to commemorate the album was also up for grabs, with long-sleeved shirts, hoodies, blankets and jackets handed out to the stars.

However, Kanye and Cudi were hit with an embarrassing technical glitch, as the WAV application Kanye was using to debut the project was faulty, meaning the live-stream from the listening session was delayed by nearly three hours.

The duo finally emerged from an abandoned structure flanked by a small crowd and camera crew while a bonfire raged in front of them, as the album blared from speakers at the bash.

The seven-track album includes tracks 4th Dimensions, Feel the Love, Reborn and a Kurt Cobain sample on Cudi Montage.

Kids See Ghosts is the latest in a series of new music from Kanye after a hiatus from the limelight. In addition to dropping his solo album Ye, he also executive produced Pusha T’s Daytona LP, and forthcoming releases from Nas and Teyana Taylor, both of which are due out later this month (Jun18).