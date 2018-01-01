Sean 'Diddy' Combs no longer interested in NFL team ownership

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has no interest in becoming a team owner in America's National Football League following organisation officials' decision to make players stand for the national anthem.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked controversy in 2016 when he kneeled for the national anthem to protest police brutality against unarmed African-Americans.

A number of players followed suit, and gained the support of various team owners, but NFL bosses recently announced a change in game rules, declaring players must either stand while on the field or wait in the locker room while the anthem is playing - or face hefty fines.

Combs previously declared his interest in buying the Carolina Panthers in December (17), when he described it as an opportunity to make history as there were no African-American majority owners in the NFL.

"I feel it's time for some minority ownership in the NFL," he told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres of his hopes to purchase the North Carolina team. "Like, 70 per cent of the athletes are African-American. I think it's important for them to see someone who looks like them in an ownership position. I think it would be good for the NFL and people as a whole."

However, the Last Night rapper is now criticising league chiefs for their new stance on the form of protest.

"I was one of the two last bids for the Panthers," he tells BigBoyTV. "Man, I really wanted to go in there and be a part of the NFL and try to be a positive change. This last move (ruling), though, I don't even want to own an NFL team no more (sic)."

"I don't want to be associated with oppressing black men," he adds. "I don't want to be associated with telling grown-a** men what they can do and cannot do."

Despite his change of heart regarding team ownership, Combs is hopeful the professional athletes will stand against the policy in a bid to force change.

"All the NFL players, they're in a messed-up position, but this is a defining time...," he states. "So, I'm just at a point where my feelings are hurt cause I'm such an NFL fan... and I hope they do what they have to do to fix it and I hope that they re-engage my dream to (own a team). Because, if not, I don't want to be associated at a round table that actually even does that to people at all."

Combs was outbid for the Panthers by hedge fund billionaire David Tepper, whose offer of $2.275 billion was accepted last month (May18).