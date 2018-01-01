Taylor Swift pays tribute to Manchester terror attack victims during gig

Taylor Swift paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack during her gig in the city.

The 28-year-old was performing at the Etihad Stadium on Friday (08Jun18) when she paused her concert to honour those killed and injured in the horrifying attack in May last year (17).

"You've shown that you're never going to let anyone forget about those victims," she told the 40,000-strong crowd. "And you've shown that you have such incredible resilience to keep dancing and to keep the innocence and to keep the joy and keep the excitement.

"I just wanted to say, Manchester, it's such an honour to be playing for you tonight."

Taylor praised the city's passion for music and said the deadly attack, which happened at the end of an Ariana Grande concert and claimed the lives of 22 people, was an "attempt to steal the innocence, steal the joy and steal the excitement".

Calling the crowd "amazing", Taylor explained to her fans why she wanted to kick-off the European leg of her Reputation tour in Manchester, which is the first time she's performed in the city.

"This is a really special night for me and everybody on this stage," she gushed. "You're so amazing. That's why I wanted to start the UK tour in Manchester."

The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker is set to perform at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (09Jun18), before heading to the Irish capital Dublin and then Wembley Stadium in London later this month.

Taylor, who has been spending a lot of time in the U.K. thanks to her romance with Brit actor Joe Alwyn, told the crowd: "I really love the UK."