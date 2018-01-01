Pusha T confirms Drake feud is 'all over with'

Hip-hop star Pusha T is putting his rap rivalry with Drake to rest, insisting "it's all over with".

The Trouble on My Mind MC reignited their longrunning war of words in late May (18) with the release of his album Daytona, on which he took aim at Drake on the song Infrared, mocking him for using ghostwriter Quentin Miller to pen some of his rhymes on 2015's If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

Drake responded with Duppy Freestyle, in which he called out Pusha's fiancee Virginia Williams, prompting the former The Clipse star to drop The Story of Adidon, claiming the God's Plan hitmaker has been hiding a secret lovechild conceived during a fling with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

He also stirred controversy by using an old photograph of Drake in blackface as the track's cover art.

The Canadian rapper didn't fire back with a musical response, and his close associate J. Prince, the CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records, recently explained that he was the one who persuaded Drake to ditch the diss he had already lined up and walk away from the heated exchange.

Prince, whose producer son Jas Prince originally discovered Drake on MySpace, also revealed Pusha T's mentor, Kanye West, had reached out to him in a bid to help clear up the dispute.

While Drake has yet to address the latest developments in the rap battle, Pusha T has now confirmed he's putting the fallout to rest and moving on with his career.

"These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it's all over. It's all over with," he told Vanity Fair. "I mean, listen: I'm ready to be back to the music for real. Just feeding my (fan) base, that's it. That's the most important thing to me at all times."

Meanwhile, the rising rapper at the centre of the hip-hop beef, Quentin Miller, is also keen to leave the backlash in the past, three years after Meek Mill initially dragged his name into his previous feud with Drake.

"I kind of am tired of it being brought up," he told Rolling Stone. "People want to give me credit for his (Drake's) whole catalogue, but that's not true. I was inspired by him, just like everybody else. We collaborated, and that's that."

Miller also likens the drama to Kanye West's infamous stage invasion at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when he interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech.

"Ultimately, I wanted people to just see that project (If You're Reading This It's Too Late) as a great project," he continued. "I didn't want all that negative s**t. That was the first major thing I was ever a part of. It was sort of like my Taylor Swift moment, and Meek Mill kind of Kanye-ed me. I got Kanye-ed by Meek, but it's all good."