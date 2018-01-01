NEWS Mel B celebrates daughter Angel's graduation with Eddie Murphy’s mother Newsdesk Share with :







Mel B has posted photos showing her celebrating her daughter Angel’s graduation with Eddie Murphy’s mother.



Angel is the 11-year-old daughter who she shares with The Nutty Professor star.



In one snap, Mel, dressed in a silky white dress, hugs her daughter. And in another, her grandmother Lillian Murphy is seen in a rare photo of her with Angel, as she posed with family and friends on Thursday (07Jun18).



Proud mum Mel, full name Melanie Brown, posted a collage of snaps on her Instagram page with a gushing message praising her daughter.



“Awww congratulations my baby girl Angel, happy graduation my love, my how you have grown up, you are loved soooo sooo much," she captioned the celebratory image. “Glad me and your family were there today supporting cheering you on!!!world better watch out she’s a genius!!!! #graduation #proudmum #proudgrandma #specialday (sic)."



The appearance of Eddie's mother comes as a surprise, as the comic actor has reportedly never fostered a relationship with Angel.



Mel enjoyed a whirlwind romance with the actor in 2006 but he called time on their relationship when the singer was six months pregnant.



She reportedly became close to Lillian following her divorce last year from former husband Stephen Belafonte.



"Mel reached out to Eddie's mum Lillian and she went round for a meal," a source told British newspaper The Mirror. "They spent a lot of quality time together, and Lillian is part of the family now.



"It's a big deal because when Mel originally split with Eddie it was over the way she spoke to his mum."



Meanwhile, Stephen has requested visitation access to Angel, claiming he raised her like his own child during his 10-year marriage to the Spice Girl.

