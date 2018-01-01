NEWS Lily Allen: 'Music industry won't let me escape my abusers' Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Lily Allen fears she will never escape colleagues she claims sexually abused her, as they are too powerful in the music industry.



The Smile singer, told Britain's i newspaper that she was a victim of sexual abuse - however she is reluctant to name names as they still have "control" over her career.



In a confessional interview she said: "I've had things happen that I would feel uncomfortable talking about because they're linked with lots of people I work with. People who are in control of things that affect me.



"My record label have a list of priority acts, pretty much all of which have a link to the person who did something to me. I know what will happen. They'll say, 'Let's try and get rid of Lily because this person is worth more to us because he makes us lots of money."



The star compared her situation to that of Rose McGowan - who claims she reported her rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein to studio heads, but was ignored until many more women publicly accused him of misconduct last autumn (18).



Lily added: "I reported it to people around me - women! - and no-one did anything."



The star also said that victims in the music industry find it much more difficult to escape their abusers, as they are tied to long contracts with record companies.



"In film and TV, you can choose not to work with any of those people again," she explained. "You can move country, move out of London to LA. You can't do that in music. It's the same bunch of people on both sides of the Atlantic and it's inescapable because it's 15-year-long contracts."



Despite a few high profile cases, like Kesha's allegations against her ex-producer Dr. Luke, sexual abuse in the music industry has made fewer headlines than the scandals which have rocked Hollywood.



Speaking to WENN about the problem, Garbage rocker Shirley Manson said musicians were scared to speak out as they: "are fearful of their careers".

