Scooter Braun slams 'false' racist claims made against Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's manager has slammed claims the singer used "racial epithets" during an altercation in 2016.

Scooter Braun took to social media on Friday (08June18) morning to address the claims made in a lawsuit filed against the Canadian singer alleging he used racial slurs against a man he got into an argument with after the 2016 NBA Finals in Cleveland.

“Justin Bieber has done a lot of stupid things in his past but what he has also done is apologise and own those mistakes," Scooter wrote in a string of Tweets about the allegations. "This most recent claim against him is completely false and a fabrication from a man who tried to push for money for the last several years."

In the new lawsuit brought to the star, Rodney Tobias Cannon alleges that the Sorry singer "suddenly became irate" after Cannon took a picture with him at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland, “aggressively threatening harm to (Cannon) if the photograph was not deleted."

Cannon also claims Justin made “threatening communications in public in front of a number of people including the use of racial epithets.”

Continuing his Twitter tirade, Scooter branded the claims "disgusting", adding: "We won't be scared or blackmailed".

“It is disgusting to me to see this man lie and try to bring race into a situation to scare us into a payment again,” Scooter ranted. “He never said these things before because they never happened. This is a smear tactic to get money and it’s gross.”

The What Do You Mean? hitmaker was caught up in racial allegations in 2014 after a video emerged of the singer telling a racist joke in which he repeatedly used a derogatory slur.

Shortly after the footage went public, the 24-year-old released a statement apologising for his actions.

“As a kid, I didn’t understand the power of certain words and how they can hurt," the statement read. "I thought it was okay to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but didn’t realise at the time that it wasn’t funny and that in fact my actions were continuing the ignorance."