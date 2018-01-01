Solange partnering with IKEA on new design line

Singer Solange has teamed up with bosses at Swedish furniture store IKEA to launch a new design collaboration.

The Cranes in the Sky star, founder of the creative company Saint Heron, announced the news of her latest venture, named Objects, Space, Architecture, online on Thursday (07Jun18).

"Saint Heron is excited to announce an upcoming creative collaboration with IKEA, exploring architectural and design objects with multifunctional use," reads a statement shared on social media.

Marcus Engman, head of design at IKEA Range & Supply, explains of the new partnership, "Contemporary art is a huge part of people's life today. At IKEA we are curious about the creative space in between architecture, design, art, and music and how that could come alive in the homes of the many people. This is what we want to explore together with Saint Heron."

Further details about the project have yet to be revealed, but Solange isn't the first big name to work with IKEA, after a recent collaboration with Virgil Abloh, who became Louis Vuitton's new artistic director for menswear in March (18).

Kanye West, who has previously worked with Solange's big sister Beyonce and her rap mogul husband JAY-Z, expressed his desire to design a line of furniture for IKEA in 2016, after paying a visit to the company's headquarters.

"I have to work with IKEA - make furniture for interior design, for architecture," he told BBC Radio 1 in August, 2016, revealing he had an idea for a "minimalist apartment inside of a college dorm".

Explaining how his association would help to boost sales, he suggested fans should lobby on his behalf: "(They should say), 'Yo IKEA, allow Kanye to create, allow him to make this thing, because you know what? I want a bed that he makes, I want a chair that he makes.'"

However, the outspoken rapper's dreams were dashed by a spokesperson for the budget home furnishings chain, who insisted they were "really flattered" by his appeal, but had "no plans" to work with him in the near future.