Kanye West reworks song verse a week after release

Kanye West has updated the lyrics to the opening song of his new album YE, a week after its release.

The outspoken star, who is known to be a perfectionist, has reworked a verse in I Thought About Killing You to include a few new remarks about slavery, echoing his controversial comments suggesting it was "a choice" for many African-Americans for 400 years.

"If I wasn't shining so hard, wouldn't be no shade/Buckwheat-a** n**ga, it's gon' be otay/Sorry, but I chose not to be no slave (sic)," he raps on the new edit, according to Billboard.com.

The revamped lines, which appeared on streaming services on Thursday (07Jun18), reference the statements he made in a heated interview on TMZ Live in early May (18).

Kanye recently revealed he scrapped the whole album after the backlash he received.

"I completely re-did the album after TMZ," he told Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy. "We just sat there and really honed in on the words because now it's all headlines, it's like, every bar can be used...

"It was just too sensitive. It was about that topic. And I just let go... I feel like, as a son, and as a family member of the world... I feel like the best thing I could do is sit there, and go in that studio, and keep chopping that thing that only I know how to do and only me and my crew know how to do."

Kanye even details the confrontation he had with his wife Kim Kardashian, who called the musician in a crying rage following the slavery scandal, on the YE track Wouldn't Leave.

It was one of the last tunes Kim heard before the album's launch, and reliving the drama reduced her to tears.

"I cried because it is a lot of what we went through," the mother-of-three told Extra as she recalled her reaction to the lyrics. "I know my husband has the best intentions. He has the biggest heart.

"I know his heart, so I know he'll always have that chance to explain himself when the time is right. This time I wasn't so calm... I think he explained it well in the song."