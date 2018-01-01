Chrissy Teigen shares funny post for baby boy's original due date

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has marked her newborn son's original due date by poking fun at how "boring" her life is at home with husband John Legend.

Little Miles Theodore Stephens was born prematurely in mid-May (18), and early on Thursday (07Jun18), the new mum, who is known for her dry humour, took to Instagram to share a comical note about his early arrival.

"Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early," she joked beside a snap of her baby boy sleeping against her bare breast.

"Well we tricked u (sic)!," the caption continued. "We are boring AF (as f**k) but we love you!"

Fans and celebrity friends, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and reality TV mogul Kris Jenner, were quick to share their love for the couple's second child, helping Chrissy rack up more than 1.7 million 'likes' for the picture within hours.

"He is so so cute just PRECIOUS!! Love him already," commented the Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch.

Chrissy had previously uploaded a similar photo of the newborn on 20 May (18), when she revealed his name, four days after announcing his birth.

"Hello, world!," she wrote beside the sweet image. "This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Stephens is Legend's real last name.

The couple, who tied the knot in September, 2013, also has a two-year-old daughter, named Luna.