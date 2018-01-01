Lauren Jauregui touched by support for new solo material

Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui is overwhelmed by all of the positive feedback she has received since completing her first solo concert on tour with Halsey.

The Work from Home singer debuted three new songs on Wednesday (06Jun18) as she opened for Halsey in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and fans were quick to praise her performances of Toy, Inside, and Expectations on social media.

The tracks are Lauren's first offerings since Fifth Harmony's recent hiatus, and she is overjoyed at the early response.

"GUYS IM SCREAMING OH MY GOD SEEING ALL OF YOUR REACTIONS TO THESE SONGS AND LITERALLY PEOPLE WERE ALREADY SINGING THEM BY THE END OF THEM I LOVE YOU SO MUCH (sic)," she wrote on Twitter after the show.

"Obrigada (thank you) Sao Paulo you have my heart forever!! First show ever DONE!!"

Lauren continued to gush about the experience on Thursday (07Jun18), as she responded to followers' high praise.

After one devotee called the pop ballad Inside "so incredible and magical", she replied, "Thank you baby that was the first song I wrote and has a huge part of my heart in it so this means a lot".

"I can't wait till you guys know the actual lyrics," Lauren added as she commented on a tweet about Toy. "That's truly one of my absolute faves".

The singer's tourmate, Halsey, was also excited to witness Lauren's debut solo show.

"Lauren was sooooo good tonight I'm so proud of her I ran out barefoot to walk her to stage and I was crying that's my sister yoooooo (sic)," the Closer hitmaker tweeted. "@LaurenJauregui you're a star!"

"I love you so much mamaa (sic)," Jauregui replied. "thank you for having me and being such a queen and always being so loving and real af (as f**k) I appreciate you for giving me one of the biggest opportunities ever! It is an HONOR to open for you".

The Latin American leg of Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour continues in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday night.