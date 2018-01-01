Babies featured in Beyonce and JAY-Z tour opening video aren't Rumi and Sir

A representative for Beyonce has confirmed the babies featured in the introduction video for her new joint tour with husband JAY-Z are not their twins Rumi and Sir.

The Drunk in Love hitmakers kicked off their On the Run II Tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday (06Jun18), and throughout the show, they shared personal photos and videos of their family life with the audience.

In one video, which plays during the show's opening, Beyonce and JAY-Z are seen holding two babies with the words "Love Never Changes" and "Love Is Universal" plastered across the screen.

Fans were quick to assume the babies were the supercouple's daughter Rumi and son Sir as they gushed about the tots online, but a spokesperson for Beyonce has now revealed the children shown in the introduction footage are not actually theirs.

However, the twins, who turn one later this month (Jun18), are featured in later footage that appears to show JAY-Z and Beyonce renewing their wedding vows.

Beyonce's mum, Tina Lawson, confirmed as much on Thursday (07Jun18), when she posted the picture from the intimate ceremony on Instagram.

"My babies," she captioned the image, in which her daughter and son-in-law are dressed in white. The twins are seen in the front of the picture looking into the camera as their parents grow emotional in the background.

JAY-Z and Beyonce have not revealed who the babies in the opening video are, but they are set to continue their tour in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday (09Jun18), before the European leg wraps in France on 17 July (18).

The North American dates begin in Cleveland, Ohio on 25 July (18) and runs until 4 October (18), when they hit the stage in Seattle, Washington.