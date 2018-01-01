Mariah Carey curbing son's Internet use after he spent $5,000 online

Mariah Carey has to "control" her son's Internet access as he recently spent $5,000 (£3,700) online.

The superstar is known for her extravagant lifestyle and has been known to splurge the cash on fashion, jewellery and luxury vacations.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (06Jun18), Mariah divulged that it appears that one of her children, son Moroccan, has inherited her penchant for shopping as he has previously taken it upon himself to buy gifts.

"My son is like a technological genius," she said. "I have to control him with iPads because he literally charged $5,000 (£3,700) on Amazon on something. Yeah, he did! He figures everything out."

Mariah went on to share that Moroccan, known as Roc, also got out of control when he was spending time with his father Nick Cannon a short time ago. Somehow, the seven-year-old managed to purchase a new dog online too.

"The other night apparently he was with Nick and he ordered a dog," the star sighed. "They called him and they were like, 'Your dog is ready.' And he was like, 'I didn't order any damn dog!'"

However, Mariah insisted that the order for the new furry friend be cancelled as Roc and his twin sister Monroe already have a number of pets.

During the interview, the Hero hitmaker chatted about her children's aptitude for music as well and shared that they recently worked on a song together.

"They actually recorded a song. No one's heard it yet. They're definitely talented. They're very unique kids and they're super smart. I wrote the song but my daughter was like, 'I really need to get back in the studio!' and I'm like, 'Are you me?'" she smiled, going on to add she's unsure if her ex-husband Nick will want them to release the tune. "I have to talk it over with Nick and see how he feels about it. I would be very angry if he released a song without asking me. Sorry, Nick!"