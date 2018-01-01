NEWS Mel B banned from her home due to divorce battle Newsdesk Share with :







Mel B has been banned from entering her former marital home as a result of her divorce and custody battle with Stephen Belafonte.



The Spice Girl separated from Stephen in March last year (17), and the couple finalised their divorce in September - however they are still at war over the Hollywood Hills mansion and custody of Mel's 11-year-old daughter Angel.



Mel, 43, was recently awarded sole possession and use of the property after alleging her ex had been using the house as a party palace - and he has since hit back by alleging she removed items from the house without permission.



Court documents obtained by British newspaper website Sun Online show a judge at Los Angeles Superior Court has ruled that due to their feuding neither of them are allowed access to the home. Both have been given one day to remove their stuff from its garage, then they will be barred from the house.



Their legal battle turned nasty over the weekend (02-03Jun18) when Stephen's lawyers filed a court motion claiming he fears for his life as the singer has allegedly been telling friends she wants him dead or behind bars. According to the news outlet his lawyers also submitted photographs of the American Idol judge and some friends allegedly taking items from the mansion, which is on the market, $7.5 million (£5.6 million).



Stephen requested an emergency restraining order but the presiding judge denied his request. However, he has been given the opportunity to detail the issue during a hearing next month (Jul18), when it will also be established whether Mel breached a court order by removing items from the home.



The former couple reached an agreement over their shared assets and custody of their six-year-old daughter Madison last year - but they are still feuding as Stephen has requested access to Angel, whose father is Hollywood superstar Eddie Murphy. He claims he raised her like his own child during their ten year marriage.

