Beyonce and JAY-Z tour footage shows couple renewed vows

Beyonce and JAY-Z appear to have renewed their wedding vows.



The superstar couple kicked off their On the Run II Tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Wednesday (06June18), and throughout the show they shared personal videos of their life with the audience.



In one of the videos posted on social media, the couple can be seen during their performance of Jay’s song Forever Young singing against a backdrop of footage playing on a big screen. In the footage, the couple are dressed in white at what appears to be a wedding ceremony.



Their children Blue, six, and the twins Sir and Rumi, 11 months, are also present, and dressed in white.



A Twitter account for the tour captioned a still of the couple from the clip: "Beyonce & JAY-Z renewed their vows together with Blue and The Twins."



The '03 Bonnie and Clyde hitmakers, who wed in April 2008, celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a private rooftop dinner at Los Angeles’ The NoMad Hotel two months ago.



Their reported vow renewal comes after a year of revelations about the couple's relationship, including Jay’s admission that he cheated on his wife, which was first hinted at on the Formation singer's Lemonade album.



The Cardiff show, which ran for two-and-half hours, showed the couple's marriage appears to back on track, with plenty of onstage PDAs. And throughout the show they shared footage of their happy family life, including sweet moments with Blue, and family moments from when Beyonce was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir.



However, the show didn't shy away from Jay’s infidelity, which was covered on songs from Beyonce's Lemonade album, and Jay’s own effort, 4:44.



Notes for the show posted on Rap Radar's Instagram describe the tour as a "celebration of love, family and culture”.



