Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood are big winners at Country Music Television Awards

Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton were the toast of the Country Music Television Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday (06Jun18), taking home the three top honours.

Shelton picked up Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for I'll Name the Dogs, while Carrie's The Champion collaboration with rapper and actor Ludacris earned her the Female Video of the Year honour.

The win marked Underwood's 18th CMT Awards trophy, making her the artist with the most awards in the history of the ceremony.

She also served up the night's stand-out performance with her new single Cry Pretty, which earned the 35 year old a standing ovation at the Bridgestone Arena.

It was the second time Carrie had taken the stage since shattering her wrist and badly injuring face in a fall at her home in Tennessee in November (17). Ahead of the awards, Underwood appeared on the red carpet with her husband Mike Fisher, marking their first public appearance together since the accident.

Other notable winners included Kane Brown and Little Big Town, who also served as emcees for the evening.

The full list of winners for the 2018 Country Music Television Awards is:

Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, I’ll Name the Dogs

Male Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, I’ll Name the Dogs

Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris, The Champion

Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town, When Someone Stops Loving You

Breakthrough Video of the Year: Carly Pearce, Every Little Thing

Collaborative Video of the Year: Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, What Ifs

Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay, Tequila

CMT Performance of the Year: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line, Everybody