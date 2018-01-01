Robbie Williams caught up in London hotel fire drama

British pop star Robbie Williams escaped a terrifying blaze at a London hotel on Wednesday (06Jun18).

The former Take That star was among guests at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel forced to evacuate when the fire broke out.

As smoke billowed out from the building, Robbie, his wife Ayda Field, and some friends dashed down a fire escape to safety and joined others on the street.

In video captured by one of his pals, Williams flashes the thumbs up sign when asked if he's OK.

It appears no one was injured in the drama, and all 36 guests made it out of the hotel unharmed as more than 100 firefighters raced to put out the flames.

The blaze was brought under control just before 10pm local time.

Williams has since commented on the drama on Instagram, writing: "I went on the balcony and looked up and there was just billows and billows of smoke. I came back in from the balcony and said, 'The hotel’s on fire', and then the next thing a knock at the door came and there was a bellboy there and they said, 'Get out'."

London Fire officials have revealed they were alerted to the blaze at just before 4pm local time. All guests and 250 hotel staff were accounted for.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Britain's Princess Royal was due to attend an engagement at the hotel on Wednesday evening, but it was cancelled amid the fire drama.