Rita Ora & Cardi B share a kiss in steamy Girls video

Rita Ora and Cardi B have sealed their admiration for each other with a kiss in the new Girls video.



The two stars teamed up with Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX for the tune, which champions bisexuality, and Ora released the raunchy promo on Wednesday (06Jun18).



In it, she and hundreds of women lounge around in their lingerie at a jungle temple retreat, while Bebe performs her segment in a mirrored room and XCX appears, wearing a white suit in a forest setting at night.



But the talking point of the video comes when Ora and Cardi's hologram lock lips as the rapper spits about her love for women and Rita is clearly seduced by the Bodak Yellow star in the Blade Runner-esque scene.



The song upset the LGBTQ community upon its release last month (May18), with celebrities like pop singer Hayley Kiyoko and R&B artist Kehlani criticising the track for being "downright tone-deaf".



Others felt Ora's lyrics were a little simplistic for the subject matter.



Rita apologised for causing any offence, stating: "Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey. I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone (sic). I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ people or anyone."



Cardi B has also defended the track, tweeting: "Listen to GIRLS by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song. I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience."

