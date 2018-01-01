NEWS Shakira and Gerard Pique's Barcelona home robbed Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Shakira and her soccer star boyfriend Gerard Pique's home in Barcelona, Spain, was raided by thieves on Wednesday (6Jun18).



The burglars targeted the couple's home in Esplugues de Llobregat, a wealthy area of the city, in the early hours of the morning and stole valuables including watches and jewellery, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo.



Neither Shakira, 41, or Gerard, 31, were at home at the time, as he has joined up with the Spanish squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup and she is touring in Germany.



Law enforcement sources told the newspaper that the thieves entered the couple's home through a window while Pique's parents were sleeping in the house. They said the robbery was "non-violent".



The following morning they discovered valuables were missing and alerted the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan police, who attended scene. They are reportedly planning to launch a full investigation into the theft when the couple lodge an official complaint.



Although the Barcelona player is preparing for the World Cup, he attended the Colombian singer's concert in Cologne on Tuesday after his manager gave his players a day off from training before they fly out to Russia to compete in the tournament.



Shakira kicked off her El Dorado world tour in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday (2Jun18) - her first gig in almost a year, as she initially postponed her trek after suffering from vocal cord problems.



Gerard is not the only Barcelona star to be targeted by criminals as in February the club's new record signing Philipe Coutinhos home in the city was robbed while the Brazilian was collecting his car from a municipal pound.



Both players will be starring for their respective nations after the World Cup gets underway on 14 June. Shakira's native Colombia will also compete in the tournament.

