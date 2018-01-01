Gigi Hadid hints at Zayn Malik reunion

Gigi Hadid has hinted she's back together with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, after posting a photo of herself lying in the singer's arms.

The supermodel attended the Oceans 8 premiere in New York City on Tuesday (05June18) night along with a star-studded list of invitees.

Later in the evening, the 23-year-old took to social media to document her own private "after party", posting an image to her Instagram Stories captioned: “After party like making it rain Pokemon cards."

In the snap, Gigi can be seen looking up at the camera while lying in what appears to be the arms of former flame Zayn Malik.

While his face is out of shot, his dyed-blonde hair and tell-tale arm tattoos are clearly visible as he plays Pokemon on his laptop.

Several hours later, the Pillowtalk singer added further fuel to the fire by sharing a photo of a playing card to his Instagram Stories.

The couple confirmed their split in March (18) following two years of dating but appeared to remain on amicable terms.

At the time, Zayn paid tribute to Gigi's "incredible soul", adding: “I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," while the fashion model admitted she was "forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared."

But speculation that the romance was back on began in April when the pair were photographed kissing on a street in New York City.

Earlier that month, Zayn, 25, also opened up about his new love-inspired track Let Me during an interview with radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

“I was in love and I think that's pretty evident and, yeah, I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do,” he reflected. “Things change, we move forward in life, times change but, yeah, that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it."