Liam Payne risks Cheryl's wrath by cosying up to Brazilian singer

Liam Payne risked the wrath of girlfriend Cheryl by showering a Brazillian singer with compliments live on Mexican TV.

The 24-year-old star has been in Latin America promoting his solo career, and met Brazilian popstar Anitta at the MTV MIAW awards bash in Mexico City over the weekend (2-3Jun18).

Liam has teamed up with Colombian superstar J. Balvin on his new single Familiar, and was promoting the track on TV on Monday when an interviewer asked him if he had been spending time with the 25-year-old songstress.

According to British newspaper The Sun, he praised her "sexy" accent and added: "I was hanging out with Anitta, she's really cool as well. She's amazing. She's in London at the moment, I think, which is funny because I'm going to Brazil so we're like swapping. We're going to swap lives but I'm not anywhere near as hot as she is, so..."

Anitta, real name Larissa de Macedo Machado, is actually still in Brazil, as is Liam - but heads to London for a gig later this month - a concert he promoted on his Instagram page.

The Strip That Down singer posted a video of himself cosying up to her, in which he said: "Hey everybody. I am backstage with Anitta and we just wanted to let you know that this young lady is in London on the 28th playing the Royal Albert Hall so make sure you check it out."

Cheryl, 34, who is currently working on new music in a bid to relaunch her solo career, and Liam went public with their romance in 2016 and they became parents to a son, baby Bear last March. Earlier this year the couple were dogged by rumours they were set to split, but they quashed speculation by putting on a public display of unity at the BRIT Awards in February.

However, Liam recently revealed he's in no rush to marry the former Girls Aloud star, saying he felt no need to "take that next step" in an interview with SiriusXM.