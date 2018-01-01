Will Smith raps in Spanish on son Jaden's Nicky Jam collaboration

Will Smith has shown off his Spanish skills for a new remix of his son Jaden's Icon track with Latin star Nicky Jam.

Jaden Smith revamped his 2017 single last month (May18), when he recruited Nicky to add a verse in Spanish and released the accompanying video, featuring the pair dancing in the streets of Cartagena, Colombia.

Now his famous father Will has jumped on the track and shared his feature in a video post on Instagram.

Calling it the Icon Reggaeton Remix, Will boasts about his superstar status and that of his actress wife Jada Pinkett Smith as he appears to troll their teenage son for claiming he is an "icon living".

"Boy, you know why you was an icon living?/You was born from an icon living/Messed around, married me an icon living/Tequila, then we made some icon children," he spits.

Will goes on to joke about one day handing him the icon bills, quipping, "I'm gon' be an icon chillin'."

He even adds a few lines in Spanish, and in the caption, credits Nicky - his new soccer World Cup song collaborator - with helping him perfect the pronunciations.

"I've been wanting to get on this FOREVER!!" Will wrote. "You Smashed this one, Jaden...! Hey, @nickyjampr... Thanx for gettin' my Espanol TIGHT! (sic)".

His wife Jada celebrated her man's new music offering by reposting the video on her Instagram page and adding, "Yes Will! Like father, like son ... nuff said (sic)".

The Icon Reggaeton Remix emerges months after Will parodied Jaden's original Icon promo by recreating the video scene-for-scene back in February (18) to celebrate his boy's debut hip-hop album, Syre, reaching 100 million streams on Spotify.