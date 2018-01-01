NEWS Justin Bieber to voice Cupid in manager's new animated film Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Bieber is to play Cupid in his manager Scooter Braun's new animated movie.



The pop star is developing a film about the god of love with creatives at Mythos Studios, which was co-founded by Scooter, and will also serve as the project's executive producer, according to Deadline.



Braun is working with his Mythos partner David Maisel, who produced the pop star's Never Say Never concert movie in 2011, to bring the mythological mischievous winged god to life on the big screen, and he admits Bieber was on board as soon as he first presented the idea to him.



"When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it. Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief," Braun says.



"Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world," adds Maisel, who has a string of movie hits to his name after serving as the executive producer on The Angry Birds Movie, the first two Iron Man films, The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Thor.



In addition to Cupid, the Mythos Studios partners are working on two other new projects, both based on Aspen Comics franchises Fathom and Soulfire. Mythos Studios also owns a 50 per cent stake in Aspen Comics.



Meanwhile, this won't be Bieber's first movie - as well as starring in Never Say Never, the Baby singer also appeared in Zoolander 2 and Men in Black 3, and he was previously animated for an episode of The Simpsons.

