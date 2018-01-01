Cardi B joins call to reopen shuttered strip club

Pregnant rapper Cardi B is calling on authorities to reopen her old strip club after the Brooklyn, New York hotspot was shuttered by local police.

Club Love & Lust was closed down last month (May18) after its owner, Imran Jairam, accused former precinct chief Emmanuel Gonzalez of unfairly targetting the venue amid allegations of a failed blackmail attempt.

Jairam claims the raids were ordered by Gonzalez after his demands for free gifts, like round-trip plane tickets to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria last year (17), were dismissed.

50 Cent previously protested the closure of the business in a post on Instagram last month (May18), and now Cardi, a former stripper, has weighed in on the controversy at her old place of work.

"Justice for LUST!!!," she posted on her Instagram Story timeline early on Monday (03Jun18). "Come on now that's f**ked up, never a shoot out, nobody ever got murked (murdered). Its (sic) like you can't win for s**t!!! OPEN THEM LOCKS... (sic)"

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who still has fond memories of her stripping days, has since traded in the pole for a microphone stand after taking the music industry by storm with her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

She is currently on maternity leave as she prepares to welcome her first child with her fiance, Migos rapper Offset, but she is already making plans for her stage comeback and has booked her first post-baby festival gig.

Cardi will join Nas and Miguel as a headliner for the ONE Musicfest 2018, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on 8 and 9 September (18). Other artists on the bill include T.I., Jeezy, Big Sean, Nas' ex-wife Kelis, and Brandy.

The star is expected to be performing on the second day of the annual bash, as she will be in Denver, Colorado supporting Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour on 7 and 8 September (18), when she makes her live return as a new mum.