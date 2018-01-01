Camila Cabello breaks Spotify and YouTube record with 'Havana'

Multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello breaks yet another record with her smash-hit single “Havana” and now holds the record for Spotify’s most streamed song ever by a female solo artist.
The track has now surpassed 888 million streams, 621 million video views and previously spent 5 weeks at #1 in the UK, becoming the longest-running female #1 single since Adele’s “Someone Like You” in 2011.
Camila also currently holds the record for the most streamed female artist on YouTube in 2018, with an incredible 1.4 billion total streams to date.
Last week, Camila appeared as cover star on the most recent issue of Rolling Stone Magazine.
Tonight, Camila will kick off her European leg of her “Never Be The Same” Tour, with a sold-out show in Glasgow. After wowing crowds in Swansea last weekend as part of an all-star lineup for BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend, this weekend will see Camila perform at Capital’s Summertime Ball in London.
