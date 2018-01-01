Chrissy Teigen gifts Kris Jenner a champagne vending machine

Chrissy Teigen chipped in to buy her pal Kris Jenner an extravagant housewarming present - a champagne vending machine.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch revealed on her Instagram that the former model had a Moet & Chandon champagne vending machine delivered to her new home in Los Angeles.

On Monday (04Jun18), the 62-year-old, who lives an equally fabulous life alongside her famous daughters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, complete with chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce and private jets, posted a photo of the black vending machine in her driveway, emblazoned with the Moet & Chandon champagne logo.

The extravagant addition to her new home, which will hold 375 mini bottles of the famous French bubbly, was a joint gift from Chrissy and husband John Legend, and hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal.

“When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa@moetchandon Champagne,” Kris wrote. “I am jumping for joy!!! And I’m not gonna lie a little drunk.”

Kris was more than excited with the rare and thoughtful gift, of which there are only a handful in the world, and documented its arrival in a video she posted on Instagram.

The machine only works if you pay with the brand's special coin, which you can apparently purchase on location for $20 (£15). But millionaire Kris is unlikely to make her pals pay.

And giving a nod to her performance of “I Love My Friends” from her 30th birthday video, she thanked Chrissy and her generous pals, “I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne #ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl”.