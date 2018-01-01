Ariana Grande battling PTSD after Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande has opened up about her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the terrorist bombing at her Manchester concert last year (17).

Ariana had just finished performing when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the Manchester Arena in May, which killed 22 people and left more than 100 injured.

In an interview with British Vogue, the One Last Time singer opened up about the painful memories of that day, and her struggle to overcome the trauma caused by it.

"I hate ­admitting it but it very much is. That’s what everyone was telling me. It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing," the 24-year-old told the publication. "I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well."

PTSD is an anxiety disorder caused by events that trigger extreme stress, fear or distress. Someone suffering from PTSD often relives the experience through nightmares and flashbacks.

"Time is the biggest thing," Ariana continued. "I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience - like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

The singer admitted that in the aftermath she buried herself in recording her new album Sweetener, which is due out next month.

“Everybody thought I was crazy when I got home and wanted to hit the ground running," she explained. "I was in the studio the next day. I am a workaholic.”

Last month Ariana tattooed a bee – a symbol of Manchester – behind her ear to mark the anniversary of the attack. And she admitted she's in regular contact on Twitter with one victim, Millie Robson, whose legs were hit by shrapnel in the blast.